Analyzing One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) & Mcdonald’s (NASDAQ:MCD)

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) and One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mcdonald’s and One Group Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mcdonald’s 27.86% -73.42% 12.43% One Group Hospitality 17.26% 19.39% 2.90%

Mcdonald’s has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Group Hospitality has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mcdonald’s and One Group Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mcdonald’s 0 7 24 0 2.77 One Group Hospitality 0 1 1 0 2.50

Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus price target of $207.48, indicating a potential upside of 15.76%. One Group Hospitality has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.56%. Given One Group Hospitality’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe One Group Hospitality is more favorable than Mcdonald’s.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mcdonald’s and One Group Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mcdonald’s $21.08 billion 6.34 $6.03 billion $7.84 22.86 One Group Hospitality $120.68 million 0.36 $20.83 million $0.10 15.10

Mcdonald’s has higher revenue and earnings than One Group Hospitality. One Group Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mcdonald’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Mcdonald’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of One Group Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mcdonald’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of One Group Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mcdonald’s beats One Group Hospitality on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK brand. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or managed or licensed 27 venues in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

