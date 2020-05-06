Head to Head Contrast: PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get PPD alerts:

This table compares PPD and Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPD N/A N/A N/A Pieris Pharmaceuticals -61.15% -93.06% -21.78%

64.1% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PPD and Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPD $4.03 billion 2.07 $341.61 million $0.98 24.41 Pieris Pharmaceuticals $46.28 million 2.92 -$25.47 million ($0.56) -4.61

PPD has higher revenue and earnings than Pieris Pharmaceuticals. Pieris Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PPD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PPD and Pieris Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPD 0 0 14 0 3.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

PPD currently has a consensus price target of $30.69, suggesting a potential upside of 28.31%. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 171.32%. Given Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pieris Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PPD.

Summary

PPD beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPD

PPD, Inc. provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. The Clinical Development Services segment provides product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services. The Laboratory Services segment offers bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. The company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. PPD, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. Its lead respiratory program includes PRS-060, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial that binds to IL-4Ra for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; and lead immuno-oncology program comprises PRS-343, a bispecific protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for oncology diseases. The company is also developing PRS-344, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein that is in preclinical stage for oncology diseases; and PRS-080, a polyethylene glycol conjugated anticalin protein that is in Phase IIa clinical trial to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis, as well as other drugs. It has strategic partnerships with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier, AstraZeneca AB, and Seattle Genetics Inc., as well as others; and non-strategic license or option agreements with Aska Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc., and Sanofi, as well as license agreements with TUM, Enumeral Biomedical Holdings, Inc., and Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.