Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s previous close.

BOSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.22 ($50.26).

ETR BOSS opened at €23.26 ($27.05) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.11 ($22.22) and a twelve month high of €65.18 ($75.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 7.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.94.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

