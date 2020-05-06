Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s previous close.

BOSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.22 ($50.26).

ETR BOSS opened at €23.26 ($27.05) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.11 ($22.22) and a twelve month high of €65.18 ($75.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 7.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.94.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc.
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc.
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $748,000 Position in ConocoPhillips
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $748,000 Position in ConocoPhillips
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet Inc
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet Inc
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 25,608 Shares of Entergy Co.
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 25,608 Shares of Entergy Co.
Marlin Business Services Given New $16.00 Price Target at JMP Securities
Marlin Business Services Given New $16.00 Price Target at JMP Securities


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report