Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Iterum Therapeutics an industry rank of 10 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

NRBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Hayden Royal LLC owned 5.74% of Iterum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRBO opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $36.22.

About Iterum Therapeutics

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iterum Therapeutics (NRBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.