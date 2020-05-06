Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.9% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,545 shares of company stock worth $20,495,546 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,317.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,108.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,924.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,155.16 billion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,547.27.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

