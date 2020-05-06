MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $132.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($3.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MSG Entertainment an industry rank of 127 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSGE. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli began coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ MSGE opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. MSG Entertainment has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $172.47.

