Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 15 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $108,500,939.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,545 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,546. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,547.27.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,317.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,108.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,924.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,155.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.35 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

