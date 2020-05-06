Analyzing Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) and Brookfield Property Reit (NYSE:BPR)

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) and Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Postal Realty Trust and Brookfield Property Reit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 0 6 0 3.00 Brookfield Property Reit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $18.83, suggesting a potential upside of 17.71%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Brookfield Property Reit.

Dividends

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Brookfield Property Reit pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. Brookfield Property Reit has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Property Reit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.6% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Brookfield Property Reit shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Brookfield Property Reit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Brookfield Property Reit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Property Reit $2.06 billion 0.29 $4.09 billion N/A N/A

Brookfield Property Reit has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Brookfield Property Reit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Property Reit 1.35% 2.44% 0.27%

Summary

Brookfield Property Reit beats Postal Realty Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (?BPR?) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (?BPY?) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock. Brookfield Property Partners are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

