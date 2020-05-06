Cwm LLC Reduces Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $198.21 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $251.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.26 and its 200 day moving average is $214.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of -110.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 8,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501,705.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,997.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,050 shares of company stock worth $9,063,422. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.31.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

