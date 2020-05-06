Cwm LLC Acquires 1,981 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 126.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period.

NYSE BHK opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $15.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

