Cwm LLC Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 865.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $146.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.71. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $157.84.

