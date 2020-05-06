Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJM. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 94,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

