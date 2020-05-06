Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 28.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after buying an additional 38,461 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 386.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 114,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 91,325 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHD opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.50. Cactus Inc has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $37.81.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $154.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.89 million. Cactus had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

WHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.73.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

