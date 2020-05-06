Cwm LLC Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 124.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 51.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 8.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the first quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 54.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $101.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.72. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $136.80.

