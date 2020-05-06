Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 3,201 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PAUG opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

