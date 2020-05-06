Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 3,201 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PAUG opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cwm LLC Acquires 1,981 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust
Cwm LLC Acquires 1,981 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust
Cwm LLC Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF
Cwm LLC Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF
Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Cactus Inc Shares Sold by Cwm LLC
Cactus Inc Shares Sold by Cwm LLC
Cwm LLC Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000
Cwm LLC Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000
Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 3,201 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August
Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 3,201 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report