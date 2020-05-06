Cwm LLC Acquires New Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Chemed by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Chemed by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHE stock opened at $425.00 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $324.31 and a 52-week high of $513.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

