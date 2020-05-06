Cwm LLC Purchases 1,491 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 145.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAG stock opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $9,492,198.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,922. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

