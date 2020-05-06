Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 483,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 89,630 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,825,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,429,000 after buying an additional 2,344,016 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 135,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFC. ValuEngine raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

