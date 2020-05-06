11,052 Shares in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,838.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter.

CZR opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.75 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

