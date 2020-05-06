Cwm LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Insurance in the third quarter valued at $701,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American National Insurance by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of American National Insurance by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American National Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $27,781,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American National Insurance by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANAT shares. BidaskClub upgraded American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ ANAT opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.67. American National Insurance has a twelve month low of $63.93 and a twelve month high of $126.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.67.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter. American National Insurance had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

