Cwm LLC Has $77,000 Stock Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Paycom Software by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $691,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $256.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 76.48, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.55. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.31.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Read More: What is insider trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cwm LLC Acquires 1,981 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust
Cwm LLC Acquires 1,981 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust
Cwm LLC Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF
Cwm LLC Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF
Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Cactus Inc Shares Sold by Cwm LLC
Cactus Inc Shares Sold by Cwm LLC
Cwm LLC Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000
Cwm LLC Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000
Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 3,201 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August
Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 3,201 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report