Cwm LLC Has $77,000 Stock Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Paycom Software by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $691,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $256.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 76.48, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.55. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.31.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

