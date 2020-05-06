Cwm LLC Reduces Stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 169.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 236,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after buying an additional 28,860 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,360.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 117.4% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,045,000 after buying an additional 76,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $233.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.31. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.88.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

