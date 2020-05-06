iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,329,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,756,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,592,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,271,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 94,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IYT opened at $142.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.93. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

