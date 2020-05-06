947 Shares in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 1,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cortexyme stock opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $73.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRTX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Cortexyme Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

