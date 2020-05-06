Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $763,460,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $637,418,000 after purchasing an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $303,559,000 after purchasing an additional 74,217 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,952,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,093,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,389,000 after purchasing an additional 78,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.19. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $266.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,946 shares of company stock valued at $140,796,220 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.85.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

