Cwm LLC Lowers Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total value of $2,845,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,007,995.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.56, for a total value of $849,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,457,492.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,367 shares of company stock worth $13,338,752 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $272.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $277.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

