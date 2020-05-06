Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 841 Shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 393.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Universal by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

UVV opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.86. Universal Corp has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $63.18.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $505.05 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.49%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

