Cwm LLC Sells 106 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 25.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $288.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.24 and its 200-day moving average is $280.40. ASML Holding NV has a 12-month low of $186.31 and a 12-month high of $319.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.75.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

