Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 95.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 667.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $101.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.18. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $122.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBHT. BidaskClub upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.24.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,418,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,086,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

