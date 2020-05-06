Cwm LLC Acquires 158 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Copart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Copart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Copart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Copart by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.43.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.44. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

