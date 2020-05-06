Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,018 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,043,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 198,669 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 299,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

NYSE CRK opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $289.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

