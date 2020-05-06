Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Position Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 162.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,728,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $100.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,733 shares of company stock valued at $114,947. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $39.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

