Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 20,959 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,065,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,523,396,000 after acquiring an additional 240,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $994,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,445 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $334,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $308,958,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,465,000 after acquiring an additional 813,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.06.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

