Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 198,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 54,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 142,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of XMPT stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.