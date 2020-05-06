Cwm LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 3,579.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMKTA opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $776.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.83.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

IMKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

