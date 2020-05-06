Cwm LLC Purchases 5,825 Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Apergy were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy during the fourth quarter worth about $8,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apergy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,567,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,512,000 after buying an additional 121,032 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Apergy by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Apergy alerts:

NYSE APY opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. Apergy Corp has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $702.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.63.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Apergy had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apergy Corp will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on APY. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apergy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apergy from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on Apergy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apergy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Apergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY).

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.