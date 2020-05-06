Cwm LLC Boosts Position in PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.13% of PAVmed worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in PAVmed by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PAVmed in the first quarter worth $49,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PAVmed in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PAVmed in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAVmed stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. PAVmed Inc has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $90.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.01.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAVM shares. ValuEngine raised PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

