Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 207.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 69.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,717 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 95.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.98 per share, with a total value of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Simon purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593 over the last three months. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPG opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.21.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

