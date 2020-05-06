Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HL. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on HL shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $5.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

NYSE HL opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.