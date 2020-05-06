Cwm LLC Sells 452 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 939.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 307,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after acquiring an additional 278,017 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,814,000. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,939,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,458,000 after buying an additional 157,254 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,918,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,380,000 after buying an additional 133,102 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,879,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.