Cwm LLC Buys 6,067 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 11,030.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PACW. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

PACW opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.86.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. On average, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake bought 4,740 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $147,603.60. Also, Director Robert A. Stine bought 9,200 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,740 shares of company stock valued at $490,442 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.