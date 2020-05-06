Cwm LLC Buys 253 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 73.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $47,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 154,437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after purchasing an additional 91,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 849 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $104,596.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,119,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,729 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $822,798.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,028,499.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,160 shares of company stock worth $5,213,670 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. Citigroup lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

CTXS stock opened at $146.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.33. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $152.49.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

