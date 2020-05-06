Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Equifax by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,558,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,440,000 after acquiring an additional 837,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equifax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $666,477,000 after acquiring an additional 55,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,560,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,754,000 after buying an additional 319,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,812,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,483,000 after buying an additional 80,950 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $153,781,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $146.62 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $164.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.84.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equifax news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.64.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.