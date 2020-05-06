Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,517 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.05% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,045,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,283,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 193,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period.

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $59.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.59.

