Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,427 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 226.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,058 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $58.01.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FL. ValuEngine lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

