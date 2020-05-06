Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $31,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 136.7% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,559.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average is $37.97.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

