Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 353 Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGL. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 30,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,901 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,980,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:REGL opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average of $55.60. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

