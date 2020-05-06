Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $60.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

