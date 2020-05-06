Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $29,000 Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 987.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

FTSL stock opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $48.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

