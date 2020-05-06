Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 940.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,832,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,063,000 after buying an additional 1,300,569 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,903.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 573,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,532,000 after purchasing an additional 544,602 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,738,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,147,000 after purchasing an additional 233,737 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,076,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,744,000 after purchasing an additional 206,651 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.02. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

